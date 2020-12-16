NDC is not against any media - Afriyie Ankrah

Director of Elections at NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

The National Democratic Congress’ Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has disclosed that the opposition party is not against any media house in the country as it’s been propagated.

The NDC have come under a number of backlash from the public for inciting their supporters against some media houses for their reportage in the 2020 Elections. The attacks were both physical and verbal abuse of several media houses from supporters of the NDC.



The recent culprit of attacks on the media was reported on Monday, December 16, 2020, when a journalist with UTV was physically attacked by a group calling itself NDC Ladies.



But speaking at a summit held in Accra on Tuesday, the NDC’s Director of Elections who failed to condone the acts of party fanatics rather emphasized that some media houses were not diligent in their bid to report the truth.

Afriyie Ankrah further stated that the NDC was rather against some programs hosted by some selected media houses who disseminated false information to the public during the December 7 elections.



“You (the media) owe us an apology for putting out wrong results. So we are talking about specific programs like Paul Adom Otchere’s program and that TV3 program. Those are the ones we are raising issues about. Some of them know but they don’t want to deal with the truth and the people make it look like we are against all the media, it’s not true,” Afriyie Ankrah explained.



He added, “We are not against TV3, we are not against Metro, we are against the specific programs and falsehood that they propagated.”