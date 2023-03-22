NDC is noted for developing Ashanti Region - Prof. Arthur

Prof. Yarhands Dissou Arthur

Dean Faculty of Applied Sciences and Mathematics Education with the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) has attacked the voting pattern of some electorates in the country.

Prof. Yarhands Dissou Arthur, therefore, admonished Ghanaians to desist from voting for the two main political parties, especially the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



"If the people in the Ashanti Region, especially those in Oforikrom, Nhyiaeso, Bantema Asokwa, and Kwaadao, want development in their respective constituencies like that of Asawase, they should vote for NDC.



"The NDC has the wherewithal to develop Kumasi, so if the people in the Ashanti Region want development, then NDC is the obvious choice", Professor Arthur on the Angel morning show opined.



Prof. Yarhands Dissou Arthur also took a swipe at Vice President Dr. Bawumia for ordering the reopening of the Kejetia market, which was closed down due to a fire outbreak.

"I strongly believe the Vice President is doing politics with the traders. What informed his decision [that] all is well, so the market should be opened for businesses. It is political!" the NDC apologist told host Kwame Tanko.



The Vice President, after visiting the accident at the Kejetia market, also announced government plans to support affected traders who lost their wares worth millions of Ghana Cedis.



"We have visited the spot of the fires, and 33 shops were gutted. I have asked for a reason. I have been told investigations so far have suggested someone was cooking in his shop with gas. That is where the fire started", Dr. Bawumia said.