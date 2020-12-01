NDC is the most dangerous party in Ghana – Mustapha Hamid

Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has described the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the most dangerous party in Ghana.

According to the former Minister for Information, the NDC has gained notoriety for fighting and rejecting every good policy that will benefit the vast majority of Ghanaians.



He recounted that when the John Agyekum Kufuor administration introduced the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), the party’s parliamentarians walked out of Parliament when the House was about to endorse the initiative.



Similarly, he said, when oil was discovered in commercial quantities, the NDC also rejected the news and described it as palm oil and not crude. They did the same when the free senior high school was introduced, he said.



“NDC is the most dangerous party in Ghana because every good policy that is coming to Ghana they fight it,” he said at a press conference in Accra on Monday, November 30.

He added: “They fought the discovery of oil in commercial quantity. When we introduced the National Health Insurance Scheme, they walked out of Parliament.



“With free SHS they even went to the Supreme Court to attempt to block the implementation and also sponsored over 40 adverts against the programme. Any good policy that will benefit the vast majority of Ghanaians the NDC don’t support it.



“Mahama has no shame taking credit for free SHS after he sponsored over 40 adverts against the implementation. He has no consistency,” he said.