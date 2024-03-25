NDC is the only party that has brought visible development to all regions – Mahama

Former President, John Mahama

The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has opined that Ghana gets better and more developed when the party is in power.

He was speaking at the grand durbar of this year’s Akwantukese Festival at Suma Ahenkro in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region, which also marked the 10th anniversary of the enstoolment of Sumamanhene Odeneho Dr. Afram Brempong III.



The ceremony was under the theme “Culture for Development”.



The former President noted that the NDC has played a vital role in the development of Suma Ahenkro and the country at large.



He noted that the NDC is not a political party that brings development only when they are voted into power, stressing that the party and its leadership believe in equal allocation of resources to all regions of the country to foster development in rural and urban communities.



He said the NDC is the political party that has brought the most progress and visible development to all regions of this country.

He stressed the need for the resources of the country to be shared equally across the country whether the people voted for the leader or not.



On his part, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, who doubles as the president of the Bono regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeayo Dr. Agyemang Badu II, emphasised the need for President Akufo-Addo to assent to the Anti-LGBT+ Bill into law to help criminalise all LGBTQ practices in the country since the traditions and customs of the country and the word of God frown against it.



The Paramount Chief of Suma Traditional Area, Odeneho Dr. Afram Brempong III, also warned people residing near the Ghana-Ivory Coast border to be cautious of their activities and the movement of their wards.



He added that certain unscrupulous people have been utilising dubious and fraudulent methods to collect money from people in the guise of flying them to Europe for greener pastures; thus, the youth must be aware of such transactions in order to avoid being duped.