NDC is the only party that thinks about the welfare of Muslims - Zongo Caucus Coordinator

The statement was made during an NDC seminar in the Awutu Senya East Constituency

Source: Samuel Addo, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress Zongo Caucus coordinator of Awutu Senya East, Mohammed Nuredeen Isaaka, has cautioned Muslims in the country not to make any mistake to vote for NPP again because Muslims are going through hard times under the leadership of NPP.

According to him, NDC is the only political party that understands the plight of Muslims and can transform the lives of Muslims in the Zongo communities. He stated that, NDC did a lot to help the progress of zongos when they were in power.



He stated emphatically that, the upcoming elections would be peaceful if only justice prevail. He is therefore calling on all Muslims to be vigilant to vote wisely for the NDC to return to government because NDC is the only party that has Muslims at heart to transform the leaving standard of the Muslim community.



On her part, the Central Regional Executive Member of the party, Hajia Amina Mensah, highlighted numerous projects undertaken by the NDC in the Zongos community before leaving power that Muslims must consider to bring back the party.

She said, Ex-President Rawlings did a lot in the Zongo communities as far as education is concerned, she further stated that, John Evans Atta Mills also introduced the Hajj Villages while John Dramani Mahama expanded the Hajj Villages to the Northern region to ease their travelling to Mecca. She concluded that, NPP with the Zongo ministry has not been able to do anything better for the Muslims in the Zongo communities therefore Ghanaians should vote them out come December 7th.



The Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress in Awutu Senya East of the central region, Mr Stephen Agyare, assured that, he will in his capacity as the chairman make sure that there is peace before, during and after general elections. He said there is not going to violence in Kasoa during the general Elections as some people claim, they, the political leaders in Kasoa will make sure there is total violence-free in Kasoa during the Elections.



They said this when the NDC Zongo Caucus Coordinator organized a seminar to educate them on how to handle the ballot paper to vote correctly.

