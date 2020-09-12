General News

NDC is title holder for 'Okada' legalisation - Franklin Cudjoe

President of policy think tank, IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, President of policy think tank, Imani Ghana has said the vision of legalising and regulating the use of bicycles and tricycles for commercial purposes remains an undisputed brainchild of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

While stating his support for regulation of the Okada business, he wittily noted in a tweet that “Okada legalisation and regulation is good. NDC remains the "title holder" for the vision…”



However, in the name of fairness and to avert the possible wrath of some members of the NPP he added that; “I will be talking about good things the NPP is doing. But Okada dier NDC afa.”



His reactions come on the back of heated national conversations about the legalization of the Okada business which was resurrected by former president John Dramani Mahama.



During a campaign tour in the Volta Region, the former president who is seeking re-election is quoted to have promised that, “But in our law, it says Okada is illegal but Okada is a reality, it has come to stay, you can't stop it, and, so, I've suggested and I say when we come into office, we will legalise Okada but we will regulate it."



This received tons of criticisms from the public, particularly members of the ruling NPP government. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the Transport Minister, Kwasi Ofori Asiamah in an interaction with some media personnel revealed that government has already begun stakeholder consultations to decide on whether to review the law banning the commercial use of motorcycles or implement it.



“We as a government know that this is a matter that we need to take our time to confront the people, come out with their views and that, will determine the law that should be put in place,” Mr Asiamah stated.

The final phase of consultation on the legalisation of the business has been scheduled to take place in October, 2020.

















