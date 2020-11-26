NDC is winning the elections in the spiritual realm – Prophet

The Founder and Leader of Divine prayer camp ministry at Sapeiman, Odiyifuor Agya Mawuli, has prophesied that the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) stands a better chance of winning the 2020 General elections.

According to Agya Mawuli, he could have stated for certain the winner of the presidential polls 27 days to the elections but there are a lot of rituals going on and these have delayed the outcome of the party that will the elections in the spiritual realm.



Speaking to Accra-based HOT93.9FM/Hotfm TV Reporter Ernestina Afake, the man of God noted that: “NDC is slightly ahead of the NPP in the realms of the spirit and if care is not taken it may lead to runoff”.



Odifour Agya Mawuli emphasised that “I have seen that, with 3 days to the elections the NPP party will engage themselves in rituals but have nothing to do with killing …it is a direction and all the men of God who pray for the NPP are aware of this.

The man of God explained extensively that the only way the NPP can win the election is by performing the rituals and manipulating the results.



“There would be a misunderstanding and when the misunderstanding pops up, the only way the NPP can win the election is by performing the rituals and manipulating the results like the way people are suspecting them to do,” he said.



