NDC lacks succession plan - Afenyo-Markin

Majority Leader and MP for the Effutu Constituency, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Source: Happy FM

Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Majority Leader and MP for the Effutu Constituency has raised concerns over what he perceives as a lack of succession planning within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In an exclusive interview on the Happy Morning Show with Sefah-Danquah, Afenyo-Markin pointed out the absence of a clear succession plan within the NDC, particularly in light of President Mahama's candidacy and his running mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



He emphasized that this lack of urgency regarding succession could lead to instability within the government, with potential contenders vying for positions from day one.



"With President Mahama having just one term, and his running mate being a retired person, there's no sense of urgency in their government," Afenyo-Markin stated during the interview. "From day one, people will be fighting for succession, leading to instability within the government."

Afenyo-Markin further questioned whether Ghanaian voters would want to support a party that is already embroiled in internal power struggles from the outset of their term in office.



He emphasized the importance of governance stability and called for a clear succession plan to ensure continuity and effective leadership.



Afenyo-Markin further stressed the importance of foresight and planning within political parties to maintain stability and governance effectiveness.