NDC launches ‘Operation Sankofa Hanna Bissiw’ at Tano South

Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw, former Deputy Minister for Agriculture

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tano South Constituency has said it is claiming the Parliamentary seat come December 7, 2020.

This came to light after the party organised a health walk dubbed ‘Operation Sankofa Hanna Bissiw’ on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Techimantia in the Ahafo Region.



According to the opposition party, they had commenced a door-to-door campaign aimed at propagating the message of the NDC ahead of the polls, which is some 9 days away.



Addressing a crowd at the Techimantia main lorry park after the health walk, Dr Hanna Louisa Bisiw, a former Deputy Minister for Agriculture, said she was poised to claim the seat from Benjamin Sekyere, a Deputy Minister for the region.



Dr Bissiw observed that the constituency had been put on reverse gear after the NPP MP took over from her in 2016 and urged the people to re-elect her to Parliament to champion their needs.



“You know what I have done for you and what I was doing for the constituency,” Dr Bisiw said as she accounted to the people.



She said as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano South, she built a lorry park and a poly clinic for Techimantia and lobbied for a new secondary school for Derma under the previous government’s E-block school projects.

“Apart from the development projects I did for my hometown Techimantia, I built an ICT centre for Derma and got them a new secondary school,” she added.



She narrated how she spearheaded the Dwomoh water project which some over two thousand residents are benefiting from.



Almost four years in office, Dr Bissiw said her opponent had done virtually nothing in the area.



“He is only saying that he’s from Derma so the people should vote for him but has nothing to show under his stewardship,” the former MP said and rallied the people to reject Mr Sekyere in the upcoming elections.



Dr Bissiw said she would do more for the people when given the nod to represent the people at Parliament again.



The former Deputy Minister for Agriculture said plans were underway to establish a farming mechanization centre to offer technical support for tomato farmers and other farmers in the area.

” I have tractors and other farm machines to help you farm at ease. The tractors and other machines which I have bought will help farmers to expand their farms,” Dr Bissiw stated.



Speaking at the mini rally, Deputy National Communication Officer for the NDC, Godwin Ako Gunn urged the electorates to re-elect Dr Hanna Bissiw to Parliament since the four years under the NPP administration has yielded no results in the area.



He said, the NDC government had lined up numerous good policies for Ghanaians and recommended Dr Bisiw as the trusted person to lead the people of Tano South into development.



Gunn said Hanna Bissiw’s track record was unmatched and voting for the NPP candidate meant the people would continue to be under bondage for the next four years.