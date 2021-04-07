NDC leaders must tell their supporters the truth that they don't have influence in Parliament - Ben Ephson

Ben Ephson, Editor, Daily Dispatch

Editor of the Daily Dispatch, Mr Ben Ephson says the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Minority Caucus in Parliament have not been truthful to their members when it comes to their influence in Parliament.

According to him, the truth which the leadership failed to communicate with their members was the fact that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) does not have the numbers in Parliament, but rather created the impression that when it comes to vetting they will be able to block approvals of the President's nominees.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the pollster insisted that the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should tell their members the truth that they don’t have the numbers in Parliament to call the shots.



“I think that the NDC leadership and the NDC leaders in parliament have not been truthful to their followers. The truth of the matter is that the NDC does not have the numbers in Parliament; the impression they created is that when it comes to vetting they will be able to block it. They don’t have the numbers and so it is high time they tell them the truth,” he posited.

He recalled that the passing of the 2021 budget statement in Parliament is an indication that the NDC does not have the numbers to turn things around in spite of the fact that the Minority Caucus were bent on disapproving the budget; thus, they could not even get one of their members who had attended his sister’s funeral to vote against the budget.



“During the passing of the 2021 budget, one of the NDC MP's had attended his sister’s funeral and they wanted him to come and vote against the budget but he could not get to Accra before the budget was passed. So, they have to explain to their followers that they don’t have the numbers to turn things around in Parliament,” he recounted.



“The leadership of the party and the NDC MPs should be truthful to their members and tell them that they don’t have the numbers and so what they expect them to do, they cannot do it,” he pointed out.