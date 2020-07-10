General News

NDC leadership is split over Jane Naana – Buaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben Asamoa is Member of Parliament for Adentan

Member of Parliament for Adentan, Yaw Buaben Asamoa says the leadership of the opposition NDC is split over the decision by former President John Mahama to select Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his ruining mate for the December polls.

The lawmaker has over the past week come under attack from the NDC as well as women groups after he held a press conference following the announcement of the NDC’s running mate, where he said the NDC flagbearer did not take Ghanaians serious by his nomination.



The groups claim the NPP communication director attacked the former Education Minister’s gender.



Former Attorney General Betty Mould Iddrisu has asked Mr Buaben Asamoa to render an apology fr his comment. The lawmaker, however, insists there was nothing to apologise for.



Speaking on the Hotseat on Starr FM Friday, the lawmaker said “I haven’t said anything that needs to be said differently. I stand by everything that I said. And I will gladly repeat that speech that i made because I haven’t said anything against her gender.’



“It is those who realized that her choice is poor, the people you are talking about are the NDC leadership, the NDC who are split about that decision, a decision that John Mahama has made.”

When quizzed about the veracity of his claims, he noted “you asked me a question and I’m telling you what I know and what I know is that that is not a good decision, it’s a poor choice, and that poor choice has been pointed out to them. Then you need to find a way out, and the escape route is to derail the messenger, tell a big lie about the messenger.”







He went on: “‘when I haven’t said anywhere that she’s a woman,’ so that you have a new horse to ride. The old horse, the horse that they brought out into the open has broken legs before it starts, so now they have to have another horse to ride. And what is that horse, ‘Yaw Buaben Asamoah says shes a woman.'”





