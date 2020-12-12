NDC leadership storms Techiman South EC office

NDC stalwart, Gbevlo Lartey was accompanied by lawyer Kojogah Adawudu

The leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stormed the office of the Electoral Commission in the Techiman South constituency demanding for a copy of the pink sheet used to declare Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah of the NPP as MP-elect in the Bono Region.

According to the party, the EC manipulated the figures in favour of the governing NPP.



The NDC has rejected the outcome of the constituency election.



The NPP on their part held a press conference on Friday insisting their candidate won the seat.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Friday, December 11, 2020, a former Municipal Chief Executive of the Techiman Municipality, Mr Prince Yaw Donyina, claimed that the NDC gave their followers a false hope that they had won the seat.



He said following the NDC’s call, several supporters massed up at the collation centre, which also served as a regional collation centre for the Bono East region, a situation the NPP claimed led to the violence recorded in the area leading to the death of two persons.

“If there is anybody to blame for the Techiman death, it should be the candidate, chairman and the NDC’s Constituency organiser,” he stated.



“We had nothing to do with the deployment of security on the election day,” Mr Donyina noted, pointing out that “Techiman is a very peaceful place to live, it is the NDC that is causing mayhem there.”



A day after the presser, the NDC has stormed the EC’s office demanding a copy of the declaration sheet used for the declaration.



However, the returning officer for the constituency told them he did not have a copy of the sheet.



He then asked them to go to the regional office where he had sent the copies including that of the NDC.

This directive did not go down well with the NDC who insisted that by law the returning officer was the one who is supposed to give them the copy.



The team lead by the lawyer Kojogah Adawudu and Mr. Gbevlo Lartey impressed upon the officer to give them the copy but he insisted he had no copy.



Lawyer Adawudu then told him they had already gone to the regional office and were asked to come to him.



He was surprised the electoral officer claimed not to have a copy of the pink sheet.