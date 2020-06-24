General News

NDC likely to suffer same fate as NPP MPs next 4 years - Inusah Fuseini

NDC Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and former Minister for Roads and Highways, Inusah Fuseini says his party is likely to suffer the same fate as the ruling New Patriotic Party in their parliamentary primaries next four years.

According to him, the monetization of parliamentary primaries has swept through every political party which is in government and that he foresees the NDC battling from the same disease once they win power in 2020.



Speaking on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ programme, he explained that such acts depletes parliament of highly intellectually resources and hard-working MPs who hold parliament and their government down with their hard work and experience.



“For me, I feel the leadership of the New Patriotic Party failed to protect their own and they are going to pay for that.”



“The likes of Hon. Mark Assibey, Hon. Ben Abdallah and Hon. Collins Owusu Amankwah cannot be replaced. These gentlemen have been working not only for their party but the country at large,” he said.

He added that his party will have a hefty price to pay if they fail to protect their hard-working MPs in the next four (4) years when the NDC comes to power next year.



He said it will require a miracle for the NPP to win the 2020 elections because the elections are first won in parliament.





