NDC made Bagbin look like a nonentity - Afia Pokua ‘Vim Lady’

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

Alban Bagbin, the former Member of Parliament of the Nadowli Kaleo Constituency was rendered a man of straw by the erstwhile Mahama administration, Afia Pokua popularly referred to as Vim Lady has said.

According to her, the Mahama administration sidelined Bagbin, with persons close to the president preventing him from accessing the president.



“Under President Mahama, Bagbin complained that he does not get access to him. When he complained, they slammed him for spewing rubbish. That is why the day he was elected, I said that he is not for NDC or NPP. Bagbin is a man of his own mind. The NDC are even lucky that he smiles with them. They threw him away and made him a nonentity," she said.



On March 23, 2021, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin clashed with Majority Leader Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over their position in the governance structure.



Bagbin reminded Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu that he is the third in command as far as the country is concerned.



“You don’t lead Parliament. You lead the business of the House. You lead the majority and you lead government business. As to the role of Speaker, you’ve not been there yet. When you get there you’ll do so,” Bagbin told Majority Leader.



“You’ve been my good friend from all these years until I became Speaker. Everybody in Ghana was doubting whether indeed you were really my friend. I’ve received a lot of calls about us and I said you’re my friend and you’re still my friend. Please don’t give credence to that,” the Speaker said.

“You have to be my friend, not me being your friend. At least, I have a position in Ghana, Number 3. What is your number?” he quizzed.



Vim Lady posits that Bagbin was throwing a subtle jab at the National Democratic Congress. She reasoned that Bagbin was reminding the party of the power he currently wields.



“When he told Kyei-Mensah that he is number three, he was reminding the NDC of the power he wields. He was telling them he is number three, what’s their number. He was referring to the NDC. As Speaker, he can do so much damage to the NDC but he is a good man,” she said on her show on Okay FM.



