NDC made mistakes but 'we’ve learnt some sense now' - Dumelo

Aspiring MP, John Dumelo

Actor cum Politician, John Dumelo, has admitted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has now “learnt sense” from its 2016 mistakes.

According to him, the NDC made mistakes when they were in power but currently, they have learnt sense and will bring all their party members into the fold to enjoy the goodies the country provides for them.



The Ayawaso West Wugon Parliamentary Candidate was speaking to members of the party in the Zongo community in the Ayawaso West Wugon constituency.



He said, “You see I cannot do it alone. I need the help of each and everyone of you. Yesterday we had hundred days to the election, but you see today is 99 days but the 99 days we are not going to sleep, we are going to work hard, we are going enter every corner, we are going to talk to everybody. We are going to make sure we match them boot for boot. If they want to bring anything here, we are ready to face them, we are not sleeping till the last ballot paper is counted and we are declared winners in Ayawaso West Wugon”.

Dumelo noted that everything is pointing to the fact that the NDC is winning the 2020 elections and therefore, the internal fights and misunderstandings need to be resolved to ensure that a united front is presented during the election.



“Everything is pointing at us winning this seat, one thing that stops us from winning is the small arguments here and there, because your NDC brother has annoyed so you’ll say you won’t go out to campaign and you will say then we should all lose. But when NDC loses, I’m not the only one who will suffer, you will also suffer. When NDC is in power trust me, we have learnt sense, we’ve made our mistakes and I can assure you that each and everyone of us here in Ayawaso West will enjoy equal opportunity in the NDC government.”

