NDC makes business owners smile more - Mahama

Former President, John Mahama

Former President, John Mahama, has said that his government and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has what it takes to make business owners smile all the time.

He made this known while addressing executives and supporters of the party in the Oti Region as part of his campaign bid to run as flagbearer on the ticket of the NDC come 2024.



According to him, the NDC is best known for creating the environment to help businesses boom in Ghana.



“The businessman or woman knows the NDC makes them smile while in government,” he said.



He explained that the NDC is not a party that sets out to victimise businessmen or women in the country.

“It has always been the zeal of the NDC to work for the benefit of businessmen and women. There has never been anything like the victimisation of business people in the books of the NDC,” he continued.







NW/DO