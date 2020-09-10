Politics

NDC manifesto: Only missing thing is 'resurrecting the dead' - Kwamena Duncan

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has said the 2020 manifesto of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a 'much ado about nothing' policy document.

The NDC launched its manifesto a couple of days ago at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) ahead of the December 7 elections.



During the event, the party's presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama outlined some development projects that his administration would undertake when he emerges as President again.



He promised amongst other things to absorb fifty percent (50%) of fees of tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year as an incentive to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on students and parents, establish free Wi-Fi zones in all public and private tertiary institutions, provide free laptops to tertiary students to facilitate participation in virtual classes, encourage shared laboratory experiences especially for those in the science and technology programmes and include private tertiary institutions.



He also promised to "complete the conversion of all polytechnics into Technical Universities (TUs) in line with our original vision of creating opportunities for professional mobility of practitioners and return confiscated excavators from illegal miners by the incumbent government back to their owners among other promises."



Wading into discussions over the NDC manifesto, Kwamena Duncan sent Ghanaians down memory lane, calling on them to remember the unprecedented sufferings experienced under the erstwhile Mahama's regime.



He pointed out that a vote for the former President is a vote to empower him to experiment with Ghana as he did when he was President.

He urged Ghanaians not to give him (Mahama) the opportunity to make mistakes again stressing "we will not toy with our fate as a country."



He also labeled the NDC manifesto as "maniplesto" saying"... let nobody bring in what I refer to as 'confidence-tricks maniplesto' - it's manipulation and manifesto joined together...In that maniplesto, what they did not add was that we'll resurrect the dead."



To him, the manifesto contains nothing that will benefit Ghanaians but rather the aesthetics that will woo Ghanaians to vote the NDC into power to come and ruin the good works of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



"The philosophy underpinning the manifesto is don't mind what we capture in there that we're unable to fulfil them, don't mind; all we seek to do is to get power," Kwamena Duncan said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.





