NDC manifesto promise to extend maternity leave commendable – Dr Yankson

File photo

General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Justice Yankson, has said the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) manifesto promise to extend maternity leave is commendable.

Dr Yankson said on a current affairs programme on Joy FM that the policy proposal by the NDC fits within the calls by many well-meaning people in the health sector.



"To be honest, I endorse that bit of the NDC manifesto which talks about the extension of the maternity leave and the introduction of paternity leave. Over the years, I have sat on your big platform to argue for such a thing. I commend the NDC,” he said.



Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate of National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate revealed earlier this month that the next NDC government will extend maternity leave from three months to four months and introduce seven-day paternity leave.

She said the extension of the maternity leave from three to four months would safeguard the health of the nursing mother and the child.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang disclosed this at the launch of the NDC's Manifesto in Accra, on the theme: "Changing Lives: Transforming Ghana."



According to Dr Yankson, the seven-day paternity leave the NDC intends to institute is also very laudable.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.