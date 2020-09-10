General News

NDC manifesto was by the people of Ghana for Ghanaians – Awuah-Darko

Kwame Awuah Darko is a Member of the NDC 2020 Manfesto Planning Committee

Member of the National Democratic Congress 2020 Manifesto Committee, Mr. Kwame Awuah-Darko has said the party only played a facilitation role in capturing the needs and wants of the people of Ghana in their manifesto.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Point of View on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Mr. Awuah Darko said the manifesto was solely put together by Ghanaians.



“This manifesto was done by the people of Ghana, for the people of Ghana. NDC practically facilitated it and the Chairman of the Manifesto Committee, the Secretary, and all the key members put in a lot of good work. His excellency the (former) President was also involved in its composition.”



Mr. Awuah Darko said his role in putting together the manifesto had to do with sharing ideas on the inputs and working on the scripts.



According to him the NDC manifesto “is what the people of Ghana are asking for from their political leaders”.

He said, the strategy implored in putting together the manifesto is a situation of the head listening to the rest of the body instead of the tail wagging the dog, which has resulted in the party putting together a manifesto that articulates the vision of where the people of Ghana want to be as a nation.



“It is not the tail wagging the dog, it’s the head listening to the rest of the body. Which is how it should be. Because if you want to lead people you must understand not only who they are but you must also understand where they are and then you must have a vision that articulates where we will all like to go and where we will all like to be,” he added.



The NDC put out its manifesto for the 2020 presidential elections on Monday, September 7, 2020. The party in their manifesto has put out a tall list of things it wishes to implement and undertake if elected back into power come December 7.



Whiles the party and its sympathizers have described the manifesto as addressing the needs of the Ghanaian people with its numerous social policies, some critics say the manifesto gives more questions that demand answers, especially when it comes to the issue of funding.

