NDC members attack their MPs for ‘passing’ Kan-Dapaah, Dery and others

Albert Kan-Dapaah and Ambrose Dery

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MP) on the appointments committee have come under attack for passing some ministerial nominees who in their estimation ought to have been rejected.

Among those in their opinion should have been added to the list of three include Minister-Designate for National Security Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister-Designate for Interior Ambrose P. Dery and Minister-Designate for Defense Dominic Nitiwul.



A number of them have vented their spleen on the Haruna Iddrisu led the side on the appointments committee accusing them on sleeping on their jobs and allowing some persons off the hook.



One of such persons is Deputy Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the NDC Onasis Kobby who took to Facebook to express his disappointment with support from a former Board Member of the Road Fund Hamza Suhuyini.

He wrote “I am deeply pained Kan-Dapaah, Dominic Nitiwul and Ambrose Dery are passed unanimously by a committee with NDC members on. May the souls of our brothers and sisters killed rest in peace. I can’t keep quiet over such a painful act. In 2024, they shall send snipers after your seats and those who will die in the act will die in vain. When your seat is snatched and the Presidential seat was stolen, you may not have the judiciary give you justice and there is nothing you can do. At least stand out to be celebrated for keeping faith with your people. I am broken!



