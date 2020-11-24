NDC members give birth more than NPP members - Hopeson Adorye

NPP parliamentary candidate for the Kpone Kantamanso, Hopeson Adorye

Hopeson Adorye, the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for the Kpone Kantamanso constituency has hailed the impact of the government’s Free Senior High School initiative.

Speaking on Net2 TV, Hopeson Adorye said that the programme has impacted positively on the lives of Ghanaians as parents and guardians have been relieved of the burden of funding the education of their children.



He observed that members of the National Democratic Congress have benefitted more from the policy than the NPP who initiated the policy.



This observation according to Hopeson Adorye is because members of the opposition party give birth more than the ruling party.



He urged parents who belong to the NDC to give careful thoughts to the future of their children when they cast their ballots on December 7.



“I am telling you that NDC members have benefitted more from Free SHS than NPP. Do you know why? It’s because they give birth more than the NPP”. Today, their children are enjoying”.



“They are in good schools. When I meet them on the campaign grounds, I tell them that when the NDC was in power, their kids could not go to school because they did not have the money to pay the admission fee. Your kid could pass and still not get a school because you don’t have money but now when your kids pass, they can go to school because of Akufo-Addo”.

The Free SHS programme which is the flagship programme of the ruling NPP was introduced in 2017.



Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed in October 2019 that over 1.2million children have benefitted from the initiative.



The first batch of beneficiaries of the programme completed this year with and the president, Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed delight with their result.



Nana Akufo-Addo commended the students for the result and said that their success has shamed critics of the programme.



"I am reliably informed that the WASSCE results of Aburi Girls Senior High School, and, indeed, of all 2020 SHS graduates, was extremely impressive. Those who claimed that the policy was not achievable must be very ashamed now. I will shelve that conversation for now so we deal with it another day”.



The President continued, “However, I wish to congratulate all the students for their brilliant performance in WASSCE examinations," President Akufo-Addo said.