Politics

NDC members in my community are seen as 'mad' people - Hemang Chief laments

Nana Wiafe Ababio Apau, Paramount Chief of Hemang

The Paramount Chief of Hemang in the Ashanti Region, Nana Wiafe Ababio Apau says people in his community who are known to be members of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) are described by the people as mad.

According to him, if you belong to the Ashanti kingdom, then you should automatically belong to the New Patriotic Party(NPP); an assertion he believes should be erased.



To him, this is a major reason why Ghana’s development is lagging when other economies are blossoming and doing very well.



The Chief noted that it’s high time Ghanaians vote based on what they see happening in the country and how well the economy of the country is been managed.



He noted that what’s so depressing is the fact that the youth follow their parents in choosing political parties; an act he believes should not be the case.