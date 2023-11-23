NDC, minority should stop making Dr Bawumia your target - Afenyo-Markin

Deputy Majority leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin, has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Minority in Parliament to refrain from making the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia, their target.

He emphasized the importance of political diversity and meritocracy within the NPP and warned that targeting Dr. Bawumia would be counterproductive.



He emphasized that the NPP has demonstrated its dedication to diversity and inclusion by elevating individuals based on merit rather than religious affiliations.



During his contribution to the parliamentary debate on November 22, Afenyo Markin stated, he urged for political fairness, stating, “…Today they have made Dr Bawumia their target and they want to pitch Mahama the past and Dr Bawumia the future of this country we as a party and government believe in diversity and we have told the whole country that in NPP you rise to eminence by merit irrespective of your religious background and we have by so demonstrated that by making him( Dr Bawumia) the leader of our party.



“You targeting him, and I want to tell these NDC folks in the house who are maing Dr Bawumia their target has already failed.”

Addressing the energy sector, Afenyo Markin commended the NPP government for keeping the lights on, contrasting it with what he referred to as the "killer take and pay agreement" and the prevalent power outages (dumsor) during the NDC's time in office.







NAY/OGB