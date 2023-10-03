NDC mourns passing of Theresa Kufuor

The late former First Lady Theresa Kufuor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially made a statement on the passing of the former First Lady of Ghana, Theresa Kufuor.

In the statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC extended their condolences to the former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, stating that they hold fond memories of her.



“Our hearts go out to the entire family of the former First Lady, particularly the children and former President John Agyekum Kufuor on the demise of his beloved wife.



“We hold fond memories of Madam Theresa’s service to the nation as First Lady during the period when HE John Agyekum Kufuor served as President of the Republic of Ghana from 2001 to 2009.



“We in the NDC extend our deepest condolences to the Kufuor family and to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at large for this great loss,” the statement said in part.



Theresa Kufuor died in the afternoon of Sunday, October 1, 2023, a spokesperson of the former president, John Kufuor, confirmed.

She was 87.



The family is yet to decide on any funeral or burial arrangements but a book of condolence has been open in her memory for the general public.



See the NDC statement below:







AE/OGB