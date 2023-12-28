NDC mourns the passing of former Pentecost chairman Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy

Former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy

The National Democratic Congress ( NDC) has expressed its sadness following news of the passing of the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, December 27, the NDC said Apostle Ntumy’s contributions were a blessing to the church and the nation.



The NDC thus extended its condolences to his family, church and the entire Christian community.



“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is deeply saddened by the passing of Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, esteemed former chairman of the Pentecost Church. His profound contributions were a blessing to both the church and the nation.



Apostle Dr. Ntumy's unwavering commitment to spiritual leadership and community development has left an enduring legacy,” parts of the NDC statement read.



The news of the demise of Apostle Dr Ntumy was announced by Apostle Samuel Gyau Obuobi, General Secretary of The Church of Pentecost on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, through a press statement.

He was 65 years.



Apostle Dr. Michael Ntumy was a teacher in Yendi in the 1980s before becoming a Deacon and Elder of the Church.



He got married to his wife, Martha, at age 24. He began full-time Ministry at age 26 with The Church of Pentecost.



He was called to the office of an Apostle at age 33 and six years later, elected the fourth Chairperson of the Church. After serving for two terms (10 years), he handed it over to Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah.



Apostle Ntumy is known to have survived many trials in life, including being held hostage in rebel territory during the Liberian Civil War in the 1990s.

He also faced other attacks on his life ranging from physical assaults to poisoning and paralysis, which led to his confinement to a wheelchair.



The revered man of God served The Church of Pentecost in Liberia and Côte d’Ivoire.



Read the NDC's press statement below



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is deeply saddened by the passing of Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, esteemed former chairman of the Pentecost Church. His profound contributions were a blessing to both the church and the nation.



Apostle Dr. Ntumy's unwavering commitment to spiritual leadership and community development has left an enduring legacy.

The NDC extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, the Church of Pentecost and the entire Christian community during this challenging time.



In remembrance of Apostle Dr. Ntumy's impactful legacy, the NDC acknowledges his positive influence on the body of Christ in Ghana and beyond.



May the memory of his works, life and legacy continue to inspire and bring solace to all who are saddened by his demise.



KOD