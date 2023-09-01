NDC must hope for a Bawumia defeat in November polls - Ex-NDC executive

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

A former executive of the Tema East constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake,has called on the NDC to summon divine intervention, by fasting and praying for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to lose the ruling New Patriotic Party’s upcoming presidential primary in November.

In a write-up, Mr. Ashitey Adjei panics about the Bawumia victory in the NPP’s super delegates conference, warning that the NDC must call on other worldly assistance to sabotage the Vice President’s presidential ambition.



“Otherwise, we can only expect that our complimentary strongholds, after the Volta Region will fall under the sway of Bawumia and voters there will vote for the NPP,” Moshake wrote.



The complimentary strongholds that he is referring to are the zongos and the regions in the Northern sector of Ghana.



“Any other candidate in the race for the NPP ticket will be easy to beat like the water we drink, but Bawumia will be a complete nightmare!” a worried Moshake wrote.



His lament comes in the wake of the Vice President’s landslide victory in the NPP’s super delegates election which was used to winnow down the number of flagbearer aspirants from ten to five.

Sweeping 629 votes, the Vice President garnered 68.15% of the votes beating Assin central MP, Ken Agyapong, who got 132 votes, (14.30%) and former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen who managed 95 votes, or 10.29%.



According to Moshake, “Bawumia’s victory at the super-delegates conference was expected, but the margin is what is scary. If he repeats same in the final presidential primary in November, it will echo into the 2024 presidential election in December and this will not augur well for us.”



He points out that the Bawumia charisma and magic is what led to Akufo-Addo winning the 2016 elections by an unprecedented margin of almost 1million votes and that this happened because he swayed the Northern region and the zongos in favour of the NPP.



“If as running mate he did this, then imagine what he will do as flagbearer,” Moshake added.



The former constituency executive therefore called on everybody in the NDC, from the national executives to the foot soldiers, “to fast and pray that Bawumia does not win the NPP primary. “We should abstain from food and drinks including cold beer for power because with God, all things are possible Moshake wrote.

He however adds that, “in addition to this, I will advice that the party also tries to help the campaigns of the leading opponents of Dr. Bawumia in the NPP primary, especially Ken Agyapong.”



Recently, Moshake had called on the NDC to actually woo Ken Agyapong to its side.



Moshake warned that the NDC cannot afford to rely on favourable polls, including one by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) because polls flip easily.



“I will give an example; in the build up to the NPP’s super delegates conference, Alan Kyerematen had been leading in the polls by Global Info Analytics, until the last week when the poll suddenly flipped and Bawumia jumped into the lead. Now the rest is history.” Moshake said.