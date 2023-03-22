NDC must unite ahead of 2024 elections - Raphael Korda

Raphael Kobla Korda with his supporters after filing his nomination

One of the nine persons who wants to become the next member of parliament (MP) on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Ho central constituency, Raphael Kobla Korda, has said his main purpose to contest the race is to unite the party members.

According to him, members of the party in the constituency need to join forces ahead of the 2024 general elections in order to win presidential race and majority of the parliamentary seats.



For him, uniting party members is his critical agenda and also observing the various party structure is critical to him.



On what to do aside his duty in parliament when given the chance, "I am a development-oriented person. I identify the various needs in the constituency and put in the right measures as an engineer to control them and solve them" he told news reporters on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 after filing his nomination at the Ho constituency party office.

Korda is one of the young people raised from the Ho Municipality, this is his first appearance in the parliamentary race after the incumbent MP, Benjamin Komla Kpodo declared not to contest again.



It is observed that, the primaries scheduled to take place on May 13, 2023 will be a tough contest in Ho central since all aspirants are well-known of their contributions to party works in the constituency.



Korda said, he is optimistic of winning the primaries and when given the mandate he will work to the satisfaction of everyone in Ho.