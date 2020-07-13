Politics

NDC never treats Fantes well, I fear for Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang - Minister

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has harboured fears for Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang for being the running mate of NDC flagbearer and ex-President, John Dramani Mahama.

The NDC National Executive Committee and Council of Elders days ago unanimously selected the former Minister of Education, Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang as Running Mate to Ex-President John Mahama.



Following the selection of the Professor, Mr. Mahama wrote a note on his Facebook complimenting her qualities.



“Naana Jane is God-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant, and a role model'', he said.



The party's National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi also stated that the NDC is ''certain in our minds that this is a winning ticket. His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, ably supported by the competent, trustworthy, honest, sincere, matured Professor Naana Jane Agyemang will deliver victory for the NDC in the coming elections''.



But Hon. Simon Osei-Mensah has called on Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to tread cautiously as Running Mate on the ticket of the NDC.

According to him, the party has consistently mistreated members of the Fante confederation in the party.



He told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' that since 1992, all Fante persons selected to be Running Mates have been sidelined by the party.



''NDC, throughout their history, there was a Fante under the 1992 constitution and still they've not treated them well. So, when I heard about another Fante, my heart missed a beat. From 1992 going, with all those that have been selected to be on their ticket, let them show me one person they have treated well. I just want one,” he said.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.