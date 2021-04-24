NDC only being mischievous – JOY

Jacob Osei Yeboah was the vice presidential candidate to the Independent candidate in 2020

The Vice Presidential Candidate to the Independent Candidate in last year’s elections, Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY) has said that the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) Mrs Jean Mensa is competent and a detailed person.

JOY said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday April 24 that he has been part of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee for years and has had a close working relationship with Mrs Jean Mensah, hence can vouch for her competence.



He told sit-in-host Roland Walker that the claims of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) against the Chair of the EC smacks of mischief.



“Personally, that woman is very detailed and competent. That woman has really sat down, understood the operations of the Electoral Commission vis-à-vis the constitutional mandate and has crafted the CI 127.



“Because of that you could see that in all these election-related issues the EC managed to maneuver its way without being blemished. To be honest with you I have been part of IPAC and if anybody tells me that the NDC today is even more competent and more knowledgeable about electoral issues but what I have seen is that their only being mischievous.



“They know the reality and they will come and say something and then ignorantly those of us outside without having proper understanding will inflame passion in us.”

The NDC boycotted the IPAC meeting last week.



The IPAC is a forum for the various political parties in Ghana and the EC to dialogue on pertinent issues affecting the parties and the EC, and how to reach a consensus on how to remedy such shortcomings for a democratic, free and fair elections.



But the main opposition NDC boycotted the forum explaining in a statement that “The NDC has thoroughly examined the dubious role the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission played in the rigging of the 2020 general Elections.”



The statement added “Moving forward, the party shall review its working relationship with the electoral management body and take appropriate steps to forestall the rigging of any future Elections in the country.”