NDC only wants Volta votes but not interested in making a Voltarian running mate - Kofi Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo, presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana

Kofi Akpaloo, the presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of neglecting the Volta Region despite relying heavily on its electoral support.

Kofi Akpaloo criticized the NDC for what he perceived as exploiting the people of the Volta Region solely for electoral gains without reciprocating their loyalty.



He highlighted the decision to choose a non-Voltarian as the running mate to former President John Mahama in the upcoming 2024 elections, questioning the NDC's commitment to the region.



"The NDC only wants Volta votes, but they (NDC) are not interested in giving a running mate position to a Voltarian," Akpaloo asserted during an interview on Otec FM in Kumasi.



Expressing disappointment in the NDC's strategy, Akpaloo emphasized the historical support the Volta Region has consistently provided to the NDC. He argued that selecting a candidate from the Volta Region for the vice-presidential position would have been more fitting, given the region's significant electoral contributions.



"I prayed fervently that the NDC shouldn't select a Voltarian as John Mahama's running mate, and God has answered my secret prayers," Akpaloo revealed, suggesting that the NDC's decision not to choose a Voltarian would benefit his party, the LPG.



Anticipating a shift in political dynamics, Akpaloo confidently declared that the Volta Region is now the stronghold of the LPG, predicting a significant increase in support for his party in the upcoming elections.

"The Volta Region is now the stronghold of the LPG, and we shall win most of the votes from this region in the presidential and parliamentary elections," he asserted.



Akpaloo further outlined the LPG's ambitious electoral strategy, including contesting all 275 parliamentary seats nationwide. He acknowledged past campaign shortcomings but expressed his determination to rectify them, citing an early start to their 2024 campaign as a crucial factor in their electoral prospects.



"In 2020, I campaigned late, and it affected my party in terms of votes, and the Covid also prevented me from campaigning actively. In 2024, LPG is seriously working to make a strong impact in the polls," Akpaloo affirmed.



NAY/SEA



