NDC opposing every transformational agenda of Akufo-Addo govt – Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of opposing every transformational agenda of the Akufo-Addo led government that seeks to develop and transform Ghana.

Speaking at the official ground-breaking ceremony to make way for the construction of the much talked about Takoradi interchange project Dr. Bawumia said the government ignored the NDC because they lack the understanding of those transformational projects.



The PTC Interchange which is part of a $2 billion Synohydro Project composite is expected to be completed within a 30-month schedule.

It is expected that the redevelopment and construction of the Paa Grant Roundabout into an interchange will begin in the course of the year and simultaneously with the PTC Interchange.



Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako Atta explained that due the commercial activities in Takoradi, vehicular congestion builds up during rush hours hence the need to construct the three-tier interchange to improve productivity.

