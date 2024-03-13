NDC organiser urges grassroots engagement over social media activism

Hakeem Asamoah leading the walk at Anyaa Sowutuom

Source: Koku Agbenaza, Contributor

Hakeem Asamoah, the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called upon party members, particularly the youth, to shift their focus from social media activism to direct engagement with the electorate.

Speaking at a Ramadan walk in Accra, themed "Walk for Victory," Asamoah emphasised the importance of grassroots efforts in promoting the NDC's positive message and achievements.



He urged members to demonstrate loyalty, selflessness, and diligence in their service to the party.



The walk, which formed part of the groundwork for the upcoming Victory 24-Hour Economy Driven Campaign, saw a massive turnout of enthusiastic NDC supporters flooding the principal streets of Anyaa Sowutuom last Saturday morning.



The health walk commenced from the Anyaa Market, winding through the constituency's main streets, and ending at the Sowutuom last stop, where it concluded with a mega rally.

During the event, Asamoah, whose moniker is the "Bulldozer" or "Data man," reiterated the need for Ghanaians to vote for John Mahama as President and Emmanuel Adotey Allotey as Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom.



The Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the NDC, Gambo Abudllia Zamati, urged the party faithful to rally behind John Mahama and Emmanuel Allotey.



He further called for unity among members, urging aspirants who contested the last parliamentary and constituency elections but did not get the nod to come on board in the interest of the NDC.