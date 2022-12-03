6
Menu
News

NDC outcasts Anyidoho, Allotey Jacobs, others not on my campaign team - Ofosu Ampofo

Ca785417 E139 4a69 8793 5e402fbb04a5?resize=797%2C598&ssl=1 National Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

Sat, 3 Dec 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has denied claims that members of his campaign team are made up of people who have been sacked from the party.

There were claims that Koku Anyidoho, Dela Coffie, Yaw Boateng Gyan and other estranged party members were backing the campaign of the current National Chairman who is being contested by Asiedu Nketia, the party's current general secretary.

The Chairman has been described as a traitor for working with people who do not seek the interest of the National Democratic Congress.

But Samuel Ofosu Ampofo responding to the claims, indicated that he does not have people who are not party members or do not vote in the party.

To him, the propaganda will not wash and there is a need for his opponents to rethink their ways.

“It is a figment of their own imagination. Under no circumstance will I take people who have been ousted from the party to be part of my campaign team. I ended my campaign in the Greater Accra Region Yesterday and about 10 to 15 constituency Chairmen were following me as members of my campaign team. I don’t lack people who will campaign for me who are bonafide members of the NDC…Those contesting me should not hide behind people and say that Koku Anyidoho, Yaw Boateng Gyan, Dela Coffie, and Allotey Jacobs are regular panel members on Ahotor FM which is a radio station which belongs to me. None of them have been a panelist on my radio station,” he said.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: