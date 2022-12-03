NDC outcasts Anyidoho, Allotey Jacobs, others not on my campaign team - Ofosu Ampofo

National Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has denied claims that members of his campaign team are made up of people who have been sacked from the party.

There were claims that Koku Anyidoho, Dela Coffie, Yaw Boateng Gyan and other estranged party members were backing the campaign of the current National Chairman who is being contested by Asiedu Nketia, the party's current general secretary.



The Chairman has been described as a traitor for working with people who do not seek the interest of the National Democratic Congress.



But Samuel Ofosu Ampofo responding to the claims, indicated that he does not have people who are not party members or do not vote in the party.

To him, the propaganda will not wash and there is a need for his opponents to rethink their ways.



“It is a figment of their own imagination. Under no circumstance will I take people who have been ousted from the party to be part of my campaign team. I ended my campaign in the Greater Accra Region Yesterday and about 10 to 15 constituency Chairmen were following me as members of my campaign team. I don’t lack people who will campaign for me who are bonafide members of the NDC…Those contesting me should not hide behind people and say that Koku Anyidoho, Yaw Boateng Gyan, Dela Coffie, and Allotey Jacobs are regular panel members on Ahotor FM which is a radio station which belongs to me. None of them have been a panelist on my radio station,” he said.