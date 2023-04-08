NDC parliamentary aspirant for Akan sued over US$115K fraud

Emmanuel Nana Dabo was a parliamentary candidate for the NDC in 2020

Emmanuel Nana Dabo, a parliamentary candidate aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Akan Constituency in the Oti Region, has been sued for allegedly defrauding a businesswoman, Esi Ribeiro.

Court documents intercepted by GhanaWeb indicate that Nana Dabo allegedly defrauded the businesswoman of US$115,000 with the pretense of investing it in real estate for her.



He has been sued jointly with NND Company Limited, a real estate company that belongs to him.



The case was filed on March 15, 2023, against Nana Dabo, two years after the businesswoman parted with him for the sum of US$100,000 in 2021 with an investment interest rate of 15 percent which turned out to be a fraudulent deal.



The particulars of fraud claimed and attached to the Writ of Summons alleged that Nana Dabo represented himself to the Plaintiff that there were investment opportunities and prospects in his NND Limited and succeeded in making the Plaintiff part with one hundred thousand United States dollars (US$100,000.00) under the guise of the Plaintiff investing in NND Limited when the Defendant had no prospects.



But after receiving the money, Nana Dabo failed/refused/neglected to pay the Plaintiff the One Hundred and Fifteen Thousand United States Dollars (US$115,000.00) and went into hiding.

According to the court summons, efforts by the plaintiff to have Nana Dabo pay back the money to her have been fruitless.



“The Plaintiff claimed that not even a Demand Notice from her lawyers would make the Defendants (Nana Dabo ) satisfy the 1” Defendant’s indebtedness to the plaintiff.



The businesswoman, through her lawyers, is therefore demanding an order by the court directing Nana Dabo to pay the One Hundred and Fifteen Thousand United States dollars (US$115,000.00) or the Ghana Cedi equivalent.



The plaintiff is also demanding an order directed at Nana Dabo “to pay to the Plaintiff the agreed interest of 15% on the One Hundred and Fifteen Thousand United States dollars (US$115,000.00) from December 13 2021 up to the date of final payment in the alternative interest at the prevailing commercial bank rate on the Ghana Cedi equivalent of One Hundred and Fifteen Thousand United States dollars (US$115,000.00) from December 13 2021 up to the date of final payment,” A portion of the Statement of Claim reads:



1 The Plaintiff is an internationally experienced engineer with more than Sixteen (16) years experience within various divisions of the energy sector”.

Plaintiff says that 1″ Defendant is presented to the public by the 2nd Defendant as a construction company with investment in real estate. 3.The Plaintiff continues that the 2nd Defendant is the Managing Director of the 1st Defendant and the 2nd Defendant is at all material times the alter ego of the 1st Defendant.



4 The Plaintiff avers that in December 2020 the 2nd Defendant fraudulently misrepresented to Plaintiff that there were investment opportunities and prospects in the 19 Defendant’s business and by such misrepresentation, the 2nd Defendant convinced Plaintiff to part with One Hundred Thousand United States Dollars (US$100,000.00).



5.The Plaintiff repeats the averment in the immediate preceding paragraph 4 supra and says that by such misrepresentation the 2nd Defendant on December 15 2020 collected from the Plaintiff an amount of One Hundred Thousand United States Dollars (US$100,000.00) under the guise of the Plaintiff investing in the 1″ Defendant’s business.



6.The Plaintiff says that the 1″ Defendant was to pay the said One Hundred Thousand United States Dollars (US$100,000,00) to the Plaintiff with an interest of 15% making One Hundred and Fifteen Thousand United States Dollars (US$115,000.00) on or before December 13 2021.



The Plaintiff says that the Defendants have perpetrated a fraud on her.

Nana Dabo is currently vying for the parliamentary candidate to represent the NDC in the Akan Constituency.



He is contesting with the incumbent MP, Yao Gomando and another to represent the good people of Akan in parliament should he win the primaries and subsequently win the national election in December 2024.



