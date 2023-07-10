NDC parliamentary candidate calls for unity in 2024 general election

Parliamentary candidate for Sege Constituency, Daniel Keshi Bessey

Daniel Keshi Bessey, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Sege Constituency in the Greater Region has charged constituency executives and aspirants to unite to triumph over the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency in the 2024 general election.

He made the call on July 6, 2023, at the party’s office in Sege during his maiden meeting with constituency executives and some parliamentary aspirants at this year’s primaries.



He posits that unity among party members at all levels remains the major factor in winning an election adding that his effort alone cannot ensure victory for the party in the (Sege) Constituency.



“I cannot win alone, and we cannot win individually, and the NDC cannot win if we are not championing this agenda of togetherness so we need to consider ourselves as one family”, he urged.



Daniel Keshi Bessey, who is nicknamed DKB in politics emphasized that the NDC is poisoned in winning the presidential seat to save Ghanaians from the economic menace the current government has inflicted on the citizens.

He said the party must continue to reign in the constituency and that winning both presidential and parliamentary ballots in the constituency is a major priority hence the executives must also focus on the presidential ballot in the constituency.



DKB expressed his gratitude to the executives for their support in the primaries and eulogized his fellow aspirants on summoning the courage to contest in the primaries which he emerged victorious.



He said: “As aspirants, we found ourselves in various camps prior to the primaries with the aim to win more votes for ourselves, but this has become history. We have become one family of the NDC and as well leaders of the party in the constituency and must apply the tactics used to convince the delegates to follow us in the general election.”