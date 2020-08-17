Politics

NDC parliamentary candidate rescues 4 students from not writing WASSCE

NDC parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Naa Koryoo Okunor with the students

Aspiring parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East municipality on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okonor has saved four final year students of the Nsaaniya Senior High School located at Kasoa after they were being denied entry to write today’s pape, Mathematics.

The four students named Felix Quansah, Isaac Antwi, Prosper Nyarko and Philip Acquah were sacked for owing fees totalling GH¢4,863.



The aspiring MP during a tour to some senior high schools in the Awutu Senya East Municipality made part payment of the above-mentioned fees to get the students to write the exam.



“Hon Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okonor, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate who was on her rounds to the centres to wish the students well and also to present some drinks to them, together with the Constituency Chairman, Stephen Ofosu Agyare paid part of the money after which the students were allowed to sit for the exams,” Communications Officer of Awutu Senya East NDC, Delali Seworpkor told GhanaWeb.



The West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) kicked off July 20, 2020, with Project Work for Visual Arts candidates, while the theory papers commenced August 3, 2020.

A total of 375,737 candidates, made up of 187,574 males and 188,163 females partook in the exams.



The exam would end on September 5, 2020, with Principles of Cost Accounting and Technical Drawing.





