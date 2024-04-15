NDC parliamentary candidate urges party members to show commitment

Some constituents who joined him for the walk in a picture

Source: Nicholas Tetteh, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate in the Sege Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, Daniel Keshi Bessey has entreated the constituency party supporters to engage in the party activities without waiting for an invitation from the party executives.

He made the call on 13th April 2024 at Koluedor, a suburb of Sege when addressing the party supporters after a “24-Hour Economy Unity Walk” organized at the middle belt of the constituency to disseminate the message by the (party’s) presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama on the 24-hour economy policy.



According to Daniel Keshi Bessey also known as DKB among the NDC supporters, party members must dedicate themselves to the activities of the party without relying on the leaders for an invitation to join organized activities in the constituency.



“As a loyal party member, do not wait for any of the executives to invite you to be involved in our activities. Once you notice the party is taking up any activity, let it be your responsibility to join. You will one day need the same populace at your side hence you willingly have to support someone today,” he urged.



Daniel Keshi Bessey also asserted that he is concerned about the development of the citizens of Ada and will relentlessly seek the welfare of the people in parliament when elected to represent his constituency in parliament.



“One issue dear to the heart of the great people of Ada is the Ada Songor Lagoon which is our livelihood. We are not against any other individual working in the lagoon, but our case is, let the boundaries of work in the lagoon be set clear between the inhabitants of Ada and any private investor,” he opined.



Speaking about development in the area, he emphasized the career development of individuals in the constituency mentioning that he aims to see the youth enrolled in health, security, education, and diverse business sectors of the economy.

He said; “The time has come for Ada to produce police officers, immigration officers, customs officers, nurses, doctors, and other businessmen to unite to solve economic challenges in Ada so we will not rely on people outside.



“I will encourage you to vote for me and John Dramani Mahama on 7 December so that the NDC will claim supremacy over the NPP in the Sege Constituency. Again, let us not do this with violence but rather with peace to show the NPP our massive support in the constituency,” he advised.



The Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, Isaac Ashae Odamtten, who also joined the walk admonished the supporters to rally their support for DKB and John Dramani Mahama to triumph over the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituency.



Elaborating on the '24-hour economy’ policy by the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, he explained the policy aims to employ more workers across the various sectors of the economy and hence advised the electorates to vote the NDC into power in the 2024 election to ensure mass employment.



“Let us look beyond ourselves alone supporting the party, and convince others to vote for the NDC to make the Sege Constituency a no-go area for the NPP,” he advised.