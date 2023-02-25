NDC parliamentary primaries: Frank Asare joins Sefwi Wiawso contest

Frank Asare is aspiring for the NDC's parliamentary ticket for Sefwi Wiawso

Communications Team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Frank Asare Pedro has filed his nomination to contest in the party’s upcoming primaries in the Sefwi Wiaiwso Constituency.

Announcing his intent in a statement, the parliamentary candidate hopeful said his decision has largely been informed by consultations with chiefs, opinion leaders and interaction with members of the party in the constituency.



“This step is the result of extensive consultations with the chiefs, opinion leaders, party faithfuls and the good people of Wiawso; both home and abroad and a culmination of years of working with past and current leadership of our party in the Constituency who have encouraged me to take this journey.



“Having committed myself to the good course of our party for the past 16 years from the branch level as a youth organiser through to the constituency as the constituency youth organiser to been a national communication team member. It is evident that there is none that understands and appreciates the workings of our party than I do,” he stated.



Mr Asare noted that his journey towards parliament had been long in wait as he had to step down from the party’s primaries some four years ago in the interest of the NDC.

“Exactly four years ago, I had to sacrifice my ambition for the greater good of the great NDC by stepping aside for Honourable Paul Evans Aidoo, a man I have immense respect and admiration for. Before I took the decision against this year, I humbly visited him to seek his advice and blessings. He assured me of his blessings for the respect and honour shown him. His continuous blessing and advice is what has propelled us this far. U pledge to continue to seek his wise counsel on this journey,” he stated.



