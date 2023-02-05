0
NDC parliamentary primaries: Ras Mubarak to contest in Kumbungu

Ras Mubarak Ibn MP Kumbungu.jpeg Ras Mubarak

Sun, 5 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Member of Parliament for the Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak, would be contesting parliamentary primaries should the National Democratic Congress (NDC) open nominations.

The MP has posted a flyer on his official Facebook page indicating his preparedness to contest in the polls slated for May 2023.

The poster read “Ras Mubarak; experienced, competent and dedicated. As NDC PC for Kumbungu.We can Do better.”

The former lawmaker 2019 lost his bid to contest on the ticket of the NDC in the 2020 Parliamentary election.

He was defeated by Dr. Hamza Adam, a lecturer at the University of Development Studies (UDS).

Dr Hamza Adam polled 401 votes to be elected as the party’s candidate whereas Ras Mubarak secured 273 votes.

Another candidate known as Baba had 81 votes.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
