NDC polls: Elikplim Akurugu wins Dome Kwabenya

Elikplim Akurugu

The 2020 Parliamentary candidate for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Elikplim Akurugu will again represent the party in the Dome Kwabenya constituency into the 2024 polls.

This follows her victory in the Saturday, 13 May 2023 Presidential and Parliamentary primaries.



Ms Akurugu polled 1,564 votes to beat the two other parliamentary aspirants.



While Israel Kwaku Mensah Susuli polled 1308 votes, Theophilus Adu Mensah polled 8 votes.



Meanwhile, it was a landslide victory for Presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama who won 2853 against Kojo Bonsu’s 14 votes in the Dome Kwabenya constituency.



Mr Mahama has won the flag bearer race of the NDC.



The former president polled 297,603 votes representing 98.9% of the total valid votes cast.

His only contender, Mr Bonsu, polled 3,181 votes representing 1.1%.



He called to concede and congratulate Mr Mahama way before the electoral commission announced the official results.



Some 4,353 ballots were rejected.



Mr Mahama, thus, becomes the flag bearer of the NDC for the 2024 general elections.



A third aspirant, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, pulled out of the race at the last hour, citing "blatant irregularities".