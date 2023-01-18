2
Menu
News

NDC presidential, parliamentary primaries to be held on May 13

NDC National Democratic Congress Flag NDC flag

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has set May 13, 2023, as a date to elect their flagbearer.

The party will also elect parliamentary candidates for various constituencies across the country on the same day.

This was announced by the NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey at a press conference at the NDC headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

According to the General Secretary, both elections will happen concurrently in all 276 constituencies of the NDC instead of 275 as they recognise SALL.

More soon

NYA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Pastor jailed 519 years for defrauding over 100 people
Heward-Mills details how Sir Adjaye landed National Cathedral job
Anti-Islam comment: Sylvester Tetteh defends Ayeh-Paye
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
The expected moves in Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle
Majority Chief Whip ‘banters’ with Johnnie Hughes over Ken Ofori-Atta
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report