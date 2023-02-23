0
NDC presidential primaries: Alabi picks nomination forms for Mahama

WhatsApp Image 2023 02 22 At 12.09.48.jpeg Prof Alabi (left) receives Mahama's forms at the party HQ in Accra

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has officially picked up nomination forms to run in his party’s upcoming presidential primaries. This comes a day after he told some members of the Minority Caucus of his plans to run during a meeting.

Former presidential aspirant , Joshua Alabi picked presidential nomination forms on Wednesday  on behalf of former President John Mahama at the NDC headquarters in Adabraka

 “We are here to pick up the forms for his HE John Dramani Mahama. As you are aware, we are in very difficult times in this country, the economy is in shambles, people are suffering and the summary here is that people are crying for the NDC to come back,” Prof. Alabi said.

According to him, Ghanaians are asking for a well-experienced leader, saying, “If leadership counts, then experience is the key, one who has done it before and one who is very humble, one who loves the people; and one who believes in people-centered policies.” Fortunately for us in the NDC, as a country, we have somebody like that.

