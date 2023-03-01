12
Menu
News

NDC presidential race: Mahama's campaign takes off from Sokode

NDC John Dramani Mahama 80.png John Dramani Mahama

Wed, 1 Mar 2023 Source: atinkaonline.com

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has made it known his intentions to launch his campaign to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 elections.

He announced this on his Facebook page.

“Fellow countrymen and women, I will on Thursday March 02, 2023 launch my bid to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the 2024 elections at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Sokode near Ho,” he wrote.

He invited everyone to either join him at UHAS’s Cedi Auditorium or watch a livestream of the launch on his Facebook page or YouTube channel beginning at 9.00 a.m.

John Dramani Mahama officially picked up nomination forms to run in his party’s upcoming presidential primaries. This comes a day after he told some members of the Minority Caucus of his plans to run during a meeting.

Former presidential aspirant , Joshua Alabi picked presidential nomination forms on Wednesday on behalf of former President John Mahama at the NDC headquarters in Adabraka.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Related Articles: