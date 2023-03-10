NDC primaries: 11 medical officers clamour for parliamentary seats

National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Some 11 medical officers have declared their interest to contest for Parliamentary seats on the ticket of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The 11 doctors who are practitioners in some of the major hospitals across the country are yearning to enter the Legislature to help in shaping the country’s development narrative.



They are:



Dr. Thomas Winsum Anabah, a former Administrator of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital for Garu Constituency in the Upper East Region;







Dr. Grace Ayensu -Danquah, for Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region





Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto for Keta Constituency in the Volta Region







Dr Madison Adanusa for Gomoa Central Constituency in the Central Region







, for Ho Central Constituency in the Volta Region





and Dr. Titus Beyuo for Lambussie Constituency in the Upper West Region



Others are Dr Abubakari Bawah Abdulai for Karaga Constituency in the Northern Region







Dr Prince Arhin, for Mfantseman C.onstituency in the Central Region







Dr. Roland Taylor, Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region





Dr. Winfred Korletey Baah for Lower Manya Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region







and Dr. Kassim Abdallah for Sene West Constituency in the Bono East Region.



Dr. Sodzi Sodzi-Tetteh, Vice President of Global Health, took to his Facebook wall to write the following words for his colleagues vying for the NDC’s ticket:



“So exciting to see many social democrats in the medical profession step up and out to contest the upcoming NDC primaries.

“A major boost for the fortunes of the National Democratic Congress and wonderful prospects for the country’s Parliament eventually.



“The Ghana we want will need all hands on deck!



“Knowing many of these colleagues personally, I am excited for the NDC!



“Wishing you well in the primaries, guys! It is time indeed!”