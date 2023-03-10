6
Menu
News

NDC primaries: 11 medical officers clamour for parliamentary seats

NDC444.png National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Fri, 10 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Some 11 medical officers have declared their interest to contest for Parliamentary seats on the ticket of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The 11 doctors who are practitioners in some of the major hospitals across the country are yearning to enter the Legislature to help in shaping the country’s development narrative.

They are:

Dr. Thomas Winsum Anabah, a former Administrator of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital for Garu Constituency in the Upper East Region;



Dr. Grace Ayensu -Danquah, for Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region

Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto for Keta Constituency in the Volta Region



Dr Madison Adanusa for Gomoa Central Constituency in the Central Region



, for Ho Central Constituency in the Volta Region

and Dr. Titus Beyuo for Lambussie Constituency in the Upper West Region

Others are Dr Abubakari Bawah Abdulai for Karaga Constituency in the Northern Region



Dr Prince Arhin, for Mfantseman C.onstituency in the Central Region



Dr. Roland Taylor, Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region



Dr. Winfred Korletey Baah for Lower Manya Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region



and Dr. Kassim Abdallah for Sene West Constituency in the Bono East Region.

Dr. Sodzi Sodzi-Tetteh, Vice President of Global Health, took to his Facebook wall to write the following words for his colleagues vying for the NDC’s ticket:

“So exciting to see many social democrats in the medical profession step up and out to contest the upcoming NDC primaries.

“A major boost for the fortunes of the National Democratic Congress and wonderful prospects for the country’s Parliament eventually.

“The Ghana we want will need all hands on deck!

“Knowing many of these colleagues personally, I am excited for the NDC!

“Wishing you well in the primaries, guys! It is time indeed!”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military