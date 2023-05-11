NDC primaries: 27-year-old eyes Central Tongu seat in Volta Region

Daniel Nuku Kove is among the candidates contesting for the Central Tongu seat

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

A 27-year-old Daniel Nuku Kove is among the five candidates contesting the parliamentary seat in Central Tongu Constituency on the ticket of the opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region.

The five candidates are the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area who is seeking another term, Alexander Roosevelt Hottordze been number one on the ballot followed by businessman Raphael Dzisenu, Benedicta Yayra Fosu-Mensah, Daniel Nuku Kove and Victor Kwadzogah Adawudu respectively.



Daniel had his first degree in Bsc Accounting and his second degree in Peace, Security and Intelligence at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



In school, he was the chairperson of the electoral commission of the UPSA-SRC in 2019 and later worked with the GUPS electoral commission in same year.



Daniel was part of the electoral commission for the All African Students Union (AASU) in 2021. He later joined the campaign and political office of Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu.



He was appointed director of elections for Francis Xavier Sosu in 2019 and later became a member of the elections committee for the Madina constituency in 2020.



Daniel is currently a member of the manifesto committee (Youth Committee) of the NDC.

He works with Academic City University College as an admission officer and a private businessman who deals in gari export.



Daniel is number four on the ballot and the youngest candidate in the parliamentary race throughout the 275 constituencies in the country.



He said "I have always said that we need to take away that kind of perception that politics is so expensive that young people cannot lead and serve their people".



He said when he's given the mandate come May 13 and December 2024, he will prioritise Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) one to four in the constituency as an MP.



Daniel revealed that funding of his campaign activities comes from some delegates in the constituency who believe in his dream and that they should give him the chance to serve them.