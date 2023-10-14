NDC primaries: 3 aspirants in race to succeed outgoing Odododiodioo MP

NDC flag

Member of Parliament for Odododiodio constituency Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, will not seek re-election in the party’s parliamentary primary slated for Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

The constituency chairman, Obiley Laryea, disclosed this.



Three persons have since expressed interest in contesting to replace him and retain the seat for the party.



The names of the three aspirants are Michael Nii Yarboi Annan, an Auditor; Alfred Nii Kotey Ashie, a former Constituency Secretary, and Nii Okai Laryea, a two-term MP for Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

The NDC Odododiodio constituency chairman stated that four people initially filed nominations to succeed Mr Vanderpuye, but one of them, Nii Armah Addy, decided to withdraw from the race, leaving the three to compete.



He stated that the three candidates would be vetted, with the election scheduled for October 31, 2023.



He told the Daily Graphic that the processes have been smooth so far and that there has been no conflict within the party as has been assumed, and he asked supporters of the aspirants to remain civil ahead of the election.