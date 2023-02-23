NDC primaries: Ablakwa declares re-election bid

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has officially announced his decision to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to the MP, his decision to start the process towards a re-election to parliament is a result of immense calls made on him by his constituents.



“As NDC parliamentary & presidential nomination processes begin today, it is with a deep sense of duty, dedication, humility & respect for the overwhelming calls by my beloved North Tongu constituents to continue serving them that I announce my decision to seek re-election as MP,” he announced via a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb.



The NDC ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections has slated its primaries for May 13, 2023, to elect its candidates.



Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa is a third-term MP representing the people of North Tongu on the ticket of the NDC having been elected for the first time in 2012.



He has also served as deputy minister for information as well as a deputy minister for communication.



He is regarded as one of the most active MPs in the current 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

Meanwhile, catch the latest GhanaWeb TV Election Desk interview with Francis Addai-Nimoh, as he discusses his plans to become the NPP's flagbearer, below:











You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







GA/SARA