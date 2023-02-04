NDC primaries: Adaklu NDC urged to allow Kwame Agbodza to contest unopposed

Kwame Governs Agbodza

James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democrat­ic Congress (NDC) has appealed to members of the party in the Adaklu Constituency to allow Kwame Governs Agbodza, the incumbent Member of Parlia­ment of the area, to contest the upcoming parliamentary prima­ries unopposed.

“This will further demonstrate the region’s appreciation of the Adaklu MP’s elevation to Minori­ty Chief Whip.”



Mr Gunu said it would also give the new Minority Chief Whip the necessary peace of mind at this stage to concentrate on his new role in Parliament.



Mr Gunu made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) about what the Adaklu MP’s elevation meant for the Volta NDC.



Mr Gunu said that it would be a waste of time and resources for anyone to venture into a contest with Agbodza in the parliamen­tary primaries and even the 2024 general elections.



He said, many of the Volta NDC MPs have credibly per­formed and needed to be retained to continue their good work.



“We are determined to in­crease the presidential votes to win the general elections in 2024 and we will not compromise on competence even as we provide a level playing field for all qualified candidates.”

“The rest will be left for the best coaches, who are the dele­gates at the grassroots to decide,” Mr Gunu added.



The NDC has slated May 13, this year for its internal presiden­tial and parliamentary elections ahead of the general polls in 2024.



Kwame Governs was born on September 22, 1973 at Adak­lu Kordiabe in the Volta Region of Ghana.



He had his postgraduate Diploma in Architecture at University of Westminster and proceeded to have his Diploma in Architecture at University of East London.



He then returned to Ghana to have his Bachelor of Sci­ence degree in Architecture at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



He attended Royal Insti­tute of British Architects to attain his chartered architecture certificate and also got another chartered architecture certifi­cate from Ghana Institute of Architects.