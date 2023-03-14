NDC primaries: Bono East Regional Chairman, others promise Mahama 100% votes

John Mahama's Bono East campaign tour

The Bono East Regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Mr. Unas Owusu popularly known as chairman Unasco, has promised former president and 2024 presidential aspirant of the party, John Dramani Mahama a hundred percent votes in the upcoming presidential primaries slated for May 13,2023.

Addressing party supporters and delegates in eleven constituencies of the region during a two-day campaign tour of the former president, Chairman Unasco assured Mahama of a resounding victory in the region in the upcoming primaries adding that he, the former president shouldn't have even wasted his time and resources to visit the region to solicit their support.



He said party supporters and the entire Bono East Region which is the home region of the former president's wife, Lordina Mahama, have known, tried, and tested the former president and realized he is the best candidate for the party in the December 2024 general elections.



Chairman Unasco, when called upon to introduce the former president during his visit to Kintampo for instance, said, "With the about fourteen thousand delegates in the region who are ready to come out to vote, not even a single one of them can say they haven't seen the good works you have done and for that matter the whole of Bono East Region is yours, our only in-law"

Other Key persons including NDC Members of Parliament and regional executives also made similar pronouncements in all the eleven constituencies Mahama visited in the region.



Meanwhile, the former president, during his speeches, downplayed suggestions by executives and supporters of the party that he shouldn't have wasted his time to campaign in the region saying his decision to visit the region was out of the respect he has for the people in the region.



"Somebody told me that as for you John Mahama, you are someone we know already and so if it will be possible, you come to Techiman which is the regional capital, and call all the delegates to meet you there. And I said no, whoever that deserves respect must be given respect," he said.