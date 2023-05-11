NDC primaries: Court agrees to hear injunction case on May 12 – Amaliba

Director of Legal Affairs NDC, Abraham Amaliba

The National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Director of Legal Affairs, Abraham Amaliba, has announced that the court has agreed to hear the injunction case against the party primary at an earlier date.

The court process was brought by one of the presidential contestants, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor who is seeking to stop the May 13 primaries over unsatisfactory processes.



Speaking in an interview with Joy FM on May 10, 2023, Amaliba revealed that they had initially requested Thursday, May 11, 2023, for the court hearing; however, they were unable to reach a consensus with the court registrar, and Friday, May 12, 2023, was given as the hearing date.



“We actually wanted Thursday, but the registry indicated to us that that is difficult because of some issues relating to scanning of the processes that would have to take place. And the judge who is going to preside must have foreknowledge of the process, so the available time has been fixed for Friday,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



Amaliba maintained that the NDC is determined to pursue the dismissal of the injunction because it could have significant implications for the party, considering the substantial investments made in preparation for the scheduled elections on Saturday, May 13, 2023.



“The party has invested so much money in this thing. Don’t forget that delegates have started moving to their centres. Those in island communities who have to travel by river for a day and then go and sleep over have started moving, so, if you look at the combined effects and hardship, surely it is the party that will suffer.”

Dr. Kwabena Duffour sought the injunction to prevent the NDC from conducting its primaries, citing alleged irregularities in the voter register photo albums and other concerns.



The party intends to contest the validity of the injunction, emphasizing the potential adverse consequences it could have on their operations and the significant financial resources already invested.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has pulled out from supervising the primaries until all legal issues associated with it are resolved.



According to the EC chairperson, their decision is to prevent the commission from being cited for contempt.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







AM/SARA